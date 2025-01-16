Spokane Inches Closer to Breaking 71-Year-Old Washington Record

Spokane is close to breaking a historic weather record as its streak of mild winter temperatures nears an end.

Spokane Could Break Record for Longest Streak Without Temperatures Below 24°F

The winter weather in Spokane has been unusually mild this season, with temperatures not dropping below 24°F yet. As of January 15, 2025, the city has gone 313 consecutive days without reaching this low mark, just eight days short of the longest such streak in recorded history.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Spokane, the city’s current streak is closing in on the record set in 1954, when Spokane experienced 321 days without dropping below 24°F. That streak ended on January 11 of that year, and it now looks as though the 2025 winter could challenge that historic benchmark. However, experts predict that the cold front expected to move through the area later this week may not be enough to surpass the record.

The NWS Spokane made an announcement about the current conditions, noting that the streak could potentially end soon. “The streak could be broken tonight, but it's unlikely to take over the #1 spot,” the service tweeted on January 15.

A relatively dry cold front is forecast to sweep through the area on Thursday afternoon and evening, pushing temperatures down enough to keep from breaking the all-time record. The most significant chance for measurable snow will be in the Cascades and Idaho Panhandle mountains, though Spokane could experience some colder temperatures over the weekend.

The Spokane area is expected to see a significant dip in temperatures by this weekend. The forecast predicts that by Sunday, temperatures will likely stay below 20°F for much of the week, with an 80% chance of falling below 20°F in Spokane itself on Monday. Because of this, temperatures are not expected to stay high enough to break the historical streak from 1954.

In addition to the colder temperatures, snow showers are likely to persist in the Idaho Panhandle through Friday and Saturday, though Spokane will remain relatively dry. Spokane can expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 30°F and lows in the teens for the next few days. It does not look like Spokane will take the top spot this year and must be satisfied with number two, but there is always next year!