Spokane Hit-and-Run Suspect in Green Jeep was Found & Arrested

Hit & Run Suspect Found Because of Witness Information

Did you know that just in the area of Spokane, police deal with an average of over 3,000 hit-and-run accidents every year? Most of the time, hit-and-run drivers get away, but this time because of information from a witness karma came out on top. On February 3, 2024, Danny and David Kanagy were driving eastbound on Trent in Spokane when they encountered a green jeep allegedly driving erratically.

According to a report by the Washington State Patrol, the jeep was being driven by 50-year-old Jimmy Munson of Liberty Lake, Washington. The Jeep slammed into the back of the Kanagy's vehicle and drove off the road before fleeing the scene. After the Troopers arrived, they received valuable information from a witness that led to Jimmy Munson being found and arrested. Both Danny and David Kanagy were taken to the Valley Hospital and treated. This case is still under investigation.

