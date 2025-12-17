99 MPH Wind Gust Turns Heads This Morning in Washington State

The National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed a jaw-dropping 99 mph wind gust at Alder Ridge.

Get our free mobile app

If you stepped outside this morning and thought, Wow, that wind feels different, you weren’t imagining it. That shocking number stands out, even for a region used to strong wind events. That kind of gust is strong enough to down trees, toss unsecured objects, and rattle just about everything in its path. Luckily, there is not much on top of Alder Ridge to blow away, and now I think I know why.

Multiple 80 to 90 MPH Wind Gusts Recorded in Washington State

It wasn’t just one isolated blast in that area. Winds are still roaring across multiple parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho as this strong storm system is pushing through the region.

Along with Alder Ridge’s headline-grabbing 99 mph gust, several airports clocked in with eye-opening speeds of their own. Lewiston Airport recorded an 84 mph gust, while Pullman–Moscow Regional Airport hit 81 mph. Even Spokane International Airport, which often gives us a good baseline for regional weather, saw gusts up to 75 mph.

Get our free mobile app

Felts Field wasn’t far behind at 67 mph, and Coeur d’Alene Airport came in at 66 mph. Farther west, Pangborn Memorial Airport reported 63 mph, and Grant County International Airport hit 60 mph. When winds are hitting highway speeds across that many locations, it’s a clear sign this wasn’t just your average breezy morning.

This Morning's Washington Wind Event Stands Out

What made this morning notable wasn’t just the peak number, but how widespread the strong gusts were all over Washington State. Multiple airports and ridgelines are all reporting extreme winds, which tells meteorologists that this system is packing serious energy, and it is not over yet.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy