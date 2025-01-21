Spokane Dukes of Hazzard: Truck Misses Curve, Wrecks Below Bridge

A truck in Spokane launched off a curve and crashed into a bridge pillar like a wild, Dukes of Hazzard-style stunt.

X @wspd4pio X @wspd4pio loading...

Truck Launches Off Median, Lands Backwards Under Bridge in Spokane

In a daring and unexpected incident that seemed straight out of a stunt scene from The Dukes of Hazzard, a truck in North Spokane was driven off the highway, launched through the air, and ended up landing backward against a bridge support pillar hundreds of feet below.

According to a tweet from District 4 Public Information Officer (PIO) Riddell/Jackson, the incident occurred early this morning (January 21, 2025). Troopers were dispatched after reports of an abandoned collision on the northbound North Spokane Corridor (NSC). The truck, traveling straight through a curve, left the road, struck the median, and launched airborne as it collided with a bridge mid-flight.

X @wspd4pio X @wspd4pio loading...

The truck rolled and came to rest backward on its wheels, against a support pillar of the bridge. The vehicle was unoccupied when officers arrived at the scene. Investigators are now piecing together the details to figure out what led to the collision and why the driver fled the scene.

X @wspd4pio X @wspd4pio loading...

This incident has drawn comparisons to the thrilling jumps and reckless driving stunts made famous by The Dukes of Hazzard, where cars were frequently launched into the air, defying the laws of physics and common sense. While the vehicle involved in this Spokane crash may not have attempted such a stunt intentionally, the result was almost as dramatic. State troopers continue to search for the driver involved in this unusual hit-and-run and ask anyone with information to come forward.