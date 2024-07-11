Spilled Packages: Semi Misses Ramp and Flips Near Ellensburg

This is not the first semi-truck to flip on this ramp, and it won't be the last either!

Semi-Truck Flips: Temporarily Blocks I-90 Ramp Near Ellensburg

A semi-truck overturned Tuesday morning on the eastbound I-90 off-ramp into Ellensburg, temporarily obstructing traffic in an area where this has happened before. The off-ramp, notorious among locals for its treacherous tight corner, became completely blocked after the bright yellow semi and trailer failed to make the curve, and tipped onto its side. The truck and trailer landed exactly perpendicular to the off-ramp, completely blocking traffic and causing backups.

Semi-Truck Filled with Packages Spilled Contents Into the Ditch

The Washington State Patrol reported the incident occurred around 6:00 AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, and the resulting closure lasted several hours. The ramp was cleared and reopened to traffic from I-90 after the truck, trailer, and its loose continents were all picked up by WSDOT crews. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with the accident with the semi-driver involved. You can tell from the pictures released by the Washington State Patrol the trailer was filled with packages, most look like from Amazon. Hopefully, the binoculars I just ordered for the upcoming Water Follies boat races aren't in that stack on the side of the road.

Local authorities, including District 6's Public Information Officer, emphasized the challenges caused by the ramp's sharp corner layout and are urging drivers to exercise caution, especially when navigating sharp turns and inclines of that ramp. The Washington State Patrol says efforts to monitor and improve safety at the location are ongoing, with this morning's incident just another reminder of the importance of staying aware of speed limit signs, especially on unfamiliar roads.