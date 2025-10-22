Two Spike Strip Stops, One Busy Day for Washington State Troopers

It’s not every day the Washington State Patrol has to deploy spike strips, but last Friday, they used them twice to stop drivers who decided to run instead of pulling over.

WSP Used Spike Strips Twice in 24 Hours, the First in Federal Way

The first incident started just after midnight in Federal Way after Washington State Patrol Troopers tried to stop a vehicle heading north on I-5, but the driver took off.

The chase continued toward Tukwila, and troopers set up spike strips near the I-405 exit. The tires were hit and eventually caused the vehicle to slow down. Then a precision PIT maneuver brought it safely to a stop.

The driver was arrested for DUI and eluding, two serious charges that could have been avoided by simply pulling over and stopping.

Another Midday Pursuit in Thurston County

Only ten hours later, another pursuit kicked off in Thurston County. This car was traveling northbound on SR-507 near the Roy Y. Police used spike strips for the second time that day and popped the tires. The car eventually stopped on SR-7, where troopers took the driver into custody without further incident.

A Reminder About Running from Police

Two pursuits. Two sets of spike strips. Two reminders that running from law enforcement usually does not end well for the chasee.

Troopers train constantly for these situations to a safe end, but it is still very risky work both for police and the innocent drivers caught nearby.

