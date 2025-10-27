WSDOT Shares Halloween Spirit with New Spider Cam Pics

The Washington State Department of Transportation mixed humor and Halloween vibes by asking, “Which traffic cam spider are you today?”

WSDOT posted the photo collage showing nine different traffic camera shots, with each one featuring a different eight-legged “resident.” Some of the spiders in the photos are just hanging out, others are completely covering the lens. Most of the photos are fuzzy, but I can make out a jumping spider, a wolf spider, and one that might be a black widow, keeping things creepy.

Square #5 stands out to me even though it is just a web, and I can't see the spider anywhere. It almost looks frozen with moisture. Square #9 looks recent with visible snow in the background. If spider #9 is not frozen solid yet, it will be soon.

Halloween Humor, WSDOT Style

Halloween falls on Friday this year, and of course, you can count on WSDOT to deliver something both spooky and clever. The camera spiders could become something of a seasonal mascot event.

Kinda like the “name a bear” contest in Alaska, but a little smaller.

