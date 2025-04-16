Today, WSDOT launched their work zone speed cameras after 596 people were injured in 2024 on Washington highways.

WSDOT Rolls Out Speed Cameras Today in I-5 Work Zones

April is Work Zone Awareness Month, and Washington state is stepping things up when it comes to keeping road crews safe. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) just launched its brand-new Work Zone Speed Camera Program today (April 16) on I-5 near JBLM and DuPont.

These new cameras are now active and will be tracking drivers' speeds in active construction zones. If you're flying through, expect a ticket in the mail. It's all part of a big push to get drivers to slow down, pay attention, and keep workers safe.

Crashes Are Up in Work Zones, WSDOT is Turning on Ticketing Speed Cameras

And it’s not just about the cameras, WSDOT is dedicating the entire month of April to sharing real stories from people who work in these zones. These aren’t just construction workers, they’re parents, friends, siblings, and neighbors who deserve to go home safely at the end of the day.

Last year’s numbers show just how serious the problem is. In 2024, there were 1,607 crashes in work zones on Washington highways. 596 people were hurt, and that number is up from 2023. The biggest jump? Serious injuries went up 36%, and 96% of the people hurt or killed in those crashes weren’t workers…they were drivers or their passengers.

WSDOT and the Washington State Patrol are hoping that these speed cameras will make people think twice before blowing through a work zone. Work crews work just inches from speeding traffic, and one moment of distraction can turn deadly instantly.

What Can You Do As a Driver in Washington State?

Here are a few tips to think about:

Be kind. WSDOT workers risk their lives improving our roads. Show respect and slow down like it were your family working.

Slow down. The speed limits are there for a reason...safety.

Stay alert. Watch out for flaggers and changing road patterns.

Plan ahead. Expect delays, take another route if you are concerned, and just breathe.

Washington State Work Zone Awareness Week is from April 21–25, but WSDOT’s message is clear all month long. Speed through work zones, expect to pay one way or another.