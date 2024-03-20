Speeding Car Hauler Truck Tips Over in Front of Traffic on I-5

Yea, he thought he was going to make it for a second!

Washington I-5: Car Hauler Tips Over & Causes a Huge Crash

A truck hauling cars on a trailer tried to speed on an entrance ramp near Portal Way on I-5 tipping over in front of traffic. The large hauler trailer landed in front of a white van traveling southbound causing the van to crash into it. After the collision, the Washington State Patrol closed the southbound lanes of I-5 in the area. Southbound traffic was diverted to Portal Way and the on-ramp to southbound I-5 from Portal Way was closed.

No Life-Threatening Injuries in I-5 Truck Hauler Rollover

The driver of the white van suffered minor injuries. The driver of the truck hauler was not injured. One of the first things I learned while towing trailers was to remember not to drive like normal and to take much more distance for stopping and keeping my speed down. I pretend that I am driving in 5 inches of new snow and make sure to take it slow. Obviously, this truck hauler driver did not get that kind of advice.

