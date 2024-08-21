Spam Fries? Yes, Find & Try Them at the 2024 Benton Franklin Fair

What are Spam Fries anyway? Find out this week at the Benton Franklin Fair in Kennewick, Washington.

Spam Fries Make a Crispy Debut at Benton Franklin Fair

The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo in Kennewick, every year is a great place to try new or unique food ideas, and this year is no different with the addition of Spam Fries. Among the traditional foot-long corn dogs, giant elephant ears, beer-battered pickles, and deep-fried Oreos, it is Spam Fries that are getting all the attention. So what exactly is a Spam Fry?

Spam Fries are slices of Spam cut into fry shapes and then deep-fried until the outside is crispy. They are described as salty and come with a few different sauces. The unique new fair treat is the brainchild of Boba King, a food booth co-owned by Charity Rocha. They not only serve Spam Fries but Spam sliders, Spam plates, and refreshing boba tea. Boba King is an offshoot of Phoenix-based Rocky’s Concessions and has quickly gained attention since its recent spotlight by social media influencer Food Beast. The Instagram and TikTok videos showcasing Spam fries have amassed an impressive 23.7 million views and are still growing.

Charity Rocha, alongside her husband Sean and their two sons, Kamden and Kian, who also help at the booth, is excited about the debut of Spam Fries in Kennewick. The concept was inspired by Rocha's husband, who is Portuguese and grew up enjoying meat with traditional Portuguese sweet bread, Massa Sovada. That led Rocha to create Spam sliders with King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls, Spam, and pineapple, expanding their Spam-centered menu.

Boba King Spam Fries Debuted June, 2024

Spam fries made their first appearance at the San Diego County Fair in June 2024, where they clinched first place in the Savory category at the 2024 "Fair-tastic" Food Competition. They recommend topping the fries with a combination of spicy mayo and sweet Thai chili sauce for an extra kick. At the latest Fair, Boba King said they cooked an astonishing 4,000 cans of Spam, which they buy in bulk from Costco.

Be prepared however because Spam Fries are not cheap. At the Benton Franklin Fair, Spam fries are priced at $16, while Spam sliders and the Spam plate, with rice and macaroni salad, are available for $17. You can find the Boba King booth located on the south side of the fairgrounds, near the restroom building. The Benton Franklin Fair is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Saturday, August 24. Don't miss a $3 Bucks for a Bite meal deal at select vendors on Thursday, August 22.