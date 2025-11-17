Motorcyclist Arrested After Fleeing Because of Drugs in Backpack

Washington State Patrol troopers in South King County had to chase a motorcycle on SR-18 near Auburn/Black Diamond after trying to pull them over for a bent license plate.

The bent plate was a red flag, and when troopers tried to pull the rider over, he did exactly the wrong thing and took off.

SR-18 to I-5: A Bent Plate and a Bad Decision

The rider fled westbound away from police, weaving his way toward Peasley Canyon before merging onto the northbound I-5. That is where troopers briefly lost sight of the bike in the canyon, not surprisingly. Troopers had called ahead and had additional units in position and soon spotted him again on I-5.

Eventually, the rider pulled over without incident. When troopers asked why he bolted, he admitted that he did not want the police to find the drugs that were in his backpack. He was arrested on multiple charges and booked into King County Jail. The motorcycle was impounded.

Lessons from Another Preventable Chase

It is interesting how often these stories come down to someone trying to avoid a smaller charge and ending up with a much bigger one. A simple bent plate stop became likely time in jail for alleged eluding and drug possession.

This is just another reminder of how quickly a simple traffic stop can go dangerously sideways when someone decides to run instead of facing the inevitable.

