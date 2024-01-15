Another Snowstorm Hits Washington Tuesday: 21-28 Inches in Passes

One forecast predicts 8-21 inches of snow and up to 40 mile-per-hour winds!

Another Huge Storm Hits Washington: Snow Expect Over Most of the State

It has been a continuous onslaught of snowstorms over the last few weeks. After the citizens of Washington were frozen with brutal cold from the north, now we are hit once again with a storm that could bring feet of snow to the mountains and cover most of the lowlands also with moderate amounts. When and where will it hit?

Tri-Cities / Yakima

Tuesday brings light snow and lows around 17°. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation expected of 1 to 2 inches. Wednesday, expect more snow Snow and freezing rain before 2 pm, switching to freezing rain mixed with rain and snow. and highs near 27. The chance of precipitation is 80% with not much new snow accumulation expected. Wednesday Night, expect rain or snow before 11 pm with overcast skies and lows around 22° and a 30% chance of precipitation. More snow is expected Thursday after 5 pm with a 60% chance of precipitation but only about one inch of snow accumulation Thursday Night, a 70% chance of precipitation will bring more Snow likely before 11 pm and lows around 28. Friday only brings a 30% chance of snow but will be mostly in the morning with another chance of light snow on Friday night. Expect slightly more snow accumulation in Yakima versus the amounts expected in the Tri-Cities.

Spokane

Spokane and the surrounding areas of the Northern Panhandle are under a WINTER STORM WATCH from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday morning. That area will be hit with heavy snow with snow accumulations from 7-12 inches possible. The National Weather Service wars that travel could be very difficult with hazardous conditions on both the morning and evening commutes.

* WHERE...Deer Park, Hayden, Northport, Orin-Rice Road, Springdale-Hunters Road, Eastport, Potlatch, Flowery Trail Road, Priest River, Plummer, Metaline Falls, Post Falls, Chewelah, Newport, Davenport, Ione, Athol, Coeur d'Alene, Airway Heights, Spokane Valley, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Tiger, Fruitland, Genesee, Worley, Fairfield, Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Colville, Moscow, Clark Fork, Metaline, Cheney, and Downtown Spokane.

Snoqualmie Pass

The National Weather Service has released an urgent winter weather message for the area around Snoqualmie Pass. They warn to expect snow accumulations of 8-21 inches and wind gusts around 40 mph. The urgent winter storm warning starts Tuesday afternoon and is expected to last through Thursday morning. The warning affects the Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest and Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest. The National Weather Service says that travel could be very difficult and maybe even impossible with hazardous conditions impacting both the morning and evening commute.

Stevens Pass

Stevens Pass and the mountains of the Cascade Crest are expected to get the most snow this week in Washington State. The National Weather Service announced a Winter Storm Watch from Tuesday afternoon until late Thursday evening. Heavy snow is possible with 8-14 inches of snow in the valleys and up to 2-3 feet for the Cascade Crest. The warning affects the areas near Plain, Holden Village, Stevens Pass, Leavenworth, and Stehekin. They warn that travel could be very difficult for motorists going over Stevens and Blewett Passes.

Read more local forecasts from NOAA by clicking here.