Snowstorm Hits Washington Mountains This Week Through the Weekend

Washington State is bracing for a significant snowstorm this week, as snow begins to blanket the mountain passes and surrounding areas.

loading...

Winter Snowstorm Hits Washington Mountains, Bringing Snow and Cold Weather

Mountain areas on both sides of Washington State, Snoqualmie Pass and the Spokane area, are expected to experience a variety of winter weather conditions starting this Wednesday, including snow, rain, and freezing temperatures. The harsh winter weather is expected to affect travel and outdoor activities, especially in the mountain ranges and passes.

At Snoqualmie Pass, located in the Cascade Range, snow will begin to accumulate on Wednesday night. The forecast calls for a chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., followed by snow likely to continue through the night, with a snow level of 3,300 feet. By Thursday, snow will remain prominent with snow likely before 1 p.m., switching to a mix of rain and snow throughout the afternoon. New snow accumulation is expected to be less than half an inch but will continue into Thursday night with temperatures dipping to around 28°F. Snow is expected to accumulate more heavily than with patchy fog reducing visibility overnight.

Snow will persist at Snoqualmie Pass on Friday with more likely to continue throughout the day with more patchy fog in the morning hours. The high on Friday will be near 33°F, making the road conditions hazardous for commuters and travelers with the possibility of black ice on roadways. Snowfall will continue on Friday night and into the weekend, with temperatures hovering around 28°F. More snow is expected on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures remaining near the freezing point.

On the other side of Washington State near Spokane in eastern Washington, conditions will be somewhat milder, though still wintry. Starting on Thursday, there will be a slight chance of snow before 4 p.m. but no significant accumulation is expected. Snow chances remain low, with a 20% chance through Thursday night, dropping to around 29°F. Friday will bring another round of snow, with a slightly higher 40% chance of precipitation. Snow will mix with rain in the evening as the snow level drops to 2,200 feet, continuing through Friday night with temperatures falling to 31°F. That could make for treacherous roads in the overnight hours.

Saturday will bring a 50% chance of rain and snow, with snow levels rising to 2,900 feet by the afternoon. Despite the warmer temperatures, snow may show in the higher elevations and cause disruptions. Similar weather will continue through Sunday, with snow expected to mix with rain and snow levels fluctuating between 2,400 feet and 2,800 feet. Read the full NOAA forecast for Spokane here and Snoqualmie Pass here.