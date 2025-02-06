Snowstorm Alert: Heavier Snow to Hit Seattle Area Tonight

Western Washington is bracing for another round of winter weather, with moderate to heavy snow expected to begin this evening into Friday morning.

Winter Weather Advisory: Snow Showers to Impact Western Washington and Seattle Area

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), new snow tonight will primarily affect East King County on key travel routes like I-405 between Renton and Bellevue, and also State Routes 18, 167, 169, 202, 203, 516, and 900. Drivers will need to plan ahead and be cautious while traveling over the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle has issued warnings for snow showers across the region, with the heaviest snowfall expected through Thursday night into Friday morning. The areas between Olympia and Arlington are predicted to get local heavy snow and difficult travel conditions, especially in the evening and early morning hours. The NWS is warning residents and travelers to stay informed about changing weather conditions and to give themselves extra time if heading out on slick roads.

NOAA forecasts a mix of rain and snow showers today for Seattle, with little or no accumulation of snow. Expect highs near 39°F with a 30% chance of precipitation mostly later in the day. Tonight, the skies will clear making temperatures drop to around 26°F and calm winds from the north.

On Friday, expect mostly sunny skies but a brisk wind chill will make it feel colder. Snow showers are expected to return late Friday after 10 p.m. with a 40% chance but only expect less than half an inch of accumulation. It should continue light snow into Saturday morning, switching to rain by the afternoon. There is a 60%, and snow accumulation on Saturday but only light accumulation of less than half an inch.

Stay updated with the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service and the Washington State Department of Transportation, especially in the early morning and late evening hours. Take extra precautions, allow for longer travel times, keep a winter emergency kit in the car, and stay informed about current road closures and conditions.

NOAA forecast for Seattle

Today-A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight-Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North northeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday-Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values between 23 and 33. Light and variable wind.

Friday Night-A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Light south-southeast wind. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday-Snow showers likely before 1pm, then rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.