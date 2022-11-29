Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?

Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.

Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash loading...

How much snow does Tri-Cities usually get on Christmas?

Historically speaking, Tri-Cities doesn't get bum-rushed with snow on Christmas, but that's not to say it never snows a bunch on Christmas Day. It's safe to say that we'd see roughly an inch (or less) on most Christmases. But in some cases, it could be much, much more.

What's the record for snow on Christmas in Tri-Cities?

You'd have to go back a long, long way in the time machine to find the snowiest Christmas day in Tri-Cities. The snowiest December in Tri-Cities was in 1955, with Kennewick seeing 16.5 inches of snow on the ground by Christmas. Sure, it didn't snow on Christmas day that year but it didn't need to, with over a foot of snow on the ground already.

Do you like the snow? Do you want snow on Christmas? We'd love to hear what you think.

