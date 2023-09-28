Holy crap snow just hit Washington State! Are you ready?

Washington State: The First Snow of 2023

Believe it or not, snow has arrived in Washington State. Yesterday the Washington State Patrol posted pictures from the top of Cayuse Pass and the ground is covered in white snow. Yes, that summit is known for getting so much snow it is completely impassible in the winter but still. Snow has hit the ground this year already in 2023. It is not even October yet but it looks like Christmas in the mountains. Even though it is not falling in YOUR neck of the woods yet, make sure you are ready because it will be here very soon. Does your winter driving vehicle pass this winter prep checklist test?

Is Your Vehicle Ready for Washington's Winter?

The winters in Washington State can be brutal, especially if you plan on driving across the mountain passes. It is a good idea to make sure the vehicle you drive during winter is ready. I am not talking about winter tires or making sure you have chains, but things you should have in your car to keep you alive in case you are stranded or stuck on the side of the roadway.

Washington State Vehicle Winter-Ready Checklist

