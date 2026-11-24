Winter weather is back across Washington's mountain passes, and drivers heading over the Cascades this week should be prepared for changing conditions.

The Snoqualmie Pass account shared photos Sunday morning showing snow across several Cascade passes.

They are reminding drivers to check their tires and make sure their vehicle is ready for winter driving before heading into the mountains.

North Cascades Highway Still Open But Snowy

The North Cascades Highway on SR-20 is open, but officials warned that snow is expected this week and conditions could change quickly and could close at any time if conditions become unsafe.

The latest snow monitoring readings show about an inch of snow depth at Snoqualmie Pass and the Rainy Pass area, but more accumulation is expected.

The National Weather Service says Washington Pass is seeing significant snowfall that started today (Monday) and will continue into Tuesday.

How to Check Those Tires Before Heading Over Washington State Passes

Legal traction tires must have at least one-eighth inch of tread and carry the proper designation markers on the roads with winter tire restrictions.

Look for the Mud and Snow (M&S) or All-Season label along with the Mountain/Snowflake symbol.

What Do Those Tire Symbols Actually Mean?

The M&S (Mud and Snow) or All-Season designation identifies tires with a tread pattern designed to provide better traction in mud and light snow than a standard summer tire.

The Mountain/Snowflake symbol, officially called the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake, means the tire has passed tests for traction in severe snow conditions and is designed to provide better grip in deeper snow and colder winter conditions.

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