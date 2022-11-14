Snow in Tri-Cities Washington Forecast Again, Is it Real This Time?

Last Tuesday when snow was forecast for Tri-Cities, we didn't get any at all. Now snow is in the extended forecast again for Tri-Cities Washington but are we really going to get some this time?

When Will Tri-Cities Washington Get the First Snow of the Year?

Last week when snow was forecast, we just missed the snow because it fell hard to the north of Tri-Cities. My parents had inches of snow and had a hard time driving out to their house because of snow drifts. Snow is now forecast to hit us again but will it really? Looks like the target day for snow in Tri-Cities is next Tuesday morning.

What is the Forecast for Tri-Cities Next Tuesday Morning?

When I looked at two different 10-day forecasts for the Tri-Cities, both say snow next Tuesday morning on November 22nd. Weatherbug says 30% chance of frozen mix Monday night & Tuesday morning with a low of 26 degrees. Weather-Us has almost the same forecast with lows around 26 degrees and a 32% chance of morning snow showers.

Will it Actually Snow This Time in Tri-Cities?

Only time will tell if we actually get some snow Tuesday morning, but the best thing is to be prepared in case it does. Either way we should not get buried in the white stuff this time and it should melt off mostly by mid-morning if it does snow. Just keep it slow on the roads and give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to next week. Or you can take a sick day and not drive in it at all, just sayin'.

