Snow Finally Coming to Tri-Cities This Week, But Are You Happy?

Yes, once again snow is forecast for Tri-Cities this week. This time it looks like it is really happening, but are you happy about it?

When is Snow Forecast for Tri-Cities This Week?

There are 3 days where snow is possible, and the first might be as you are reading this. Today (11-28-22) there is a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning and another chance for snow in the afternoon according to Weatherbug. They say we have around a 40% chance of frozen mix. Even NOAA says we have a 20% chance of snow today. If your excited about snow, the best chance is later in the week.

The Best Chance for Snow This Week in Tri-Cities

If you look forward to next week, there is around a 50% chance of snow from Tuesday night until Friday morning. Tuesday night starts the 50% chance of frozen mix with a break for just rain on Wednesday night. Thursday is forecast for 50% chance of frozen mix throughout the day.

How Much Snow Are We Getting?

Even though there is an almost 100% chance of getting some snow this week, it won't be a ton. It may not even be enough snow to cover the grass. The only amounts of snow listed are for Wednesday night with only 1/10 of an inch expected. Not enough to make a good snow man, but just enough to make the roads dangerous.

Are You Happy We Are Getting Snow This Week?

If we do not get enough to cover the ground and make a good snowman, then I hate it. Snow is fine unless I have to drive with other people on the roads. If there is not enough snow to have fun with it, then I wish it would just stay away. I feel if it is going to snow then it should dump on us so we can enjoy it by staying home with the kids, building snow forts, or sledding. Anything short of that and I wish the snow would just stay away or at least in the mountains. How do you feel about it?

