Snow Slows Washington Pass Traffic This Morning: More Expected

Snow had fallen in Washington State but did not affect traffic in the passes until this morning.

WSDOT WSDOT loading...

Snow Returns to Stevens Pass: What Travelers Need to Know

As of today (October 24, 2024), Stevens Pass is experiencing winter-like conditions, with overcast skies and a mix of snow, slush, and ice affecting the area. It is the first snow of the season to affect traffic in one of the major mountain passes of Washington State. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), current travel conditions are mostly bare and wet, but drivers should remain cautious due to the icy patches that can be encountered on the roadway. The Washington State Department of Transportation posted at 6:45 am this morning, "Stevens: Light snow - Snow slush & ice on roadway."

Travelers heading eastbound and westbound on Stevens Pass currently face no restrictions after the sun and warmer temps melted the slush off the highway, making it relatively easy for those looking to enjoy the scenic beauty of the mountains. However, with changing weather conditions expected over the weekend, motorists should stay updated and prepare for winter driving conditions.

WSDOT WSDOT loading...

The forecast for the upcoming days suggests a significant change as winter weather approaches. On Friday, there is a chance of rain and snow beginning after 5 PM, with temperatures expected to peak near 43°F before dropping to around 41°F in the afternoon. Wind chill values could feel as low as 24°F, and an east wind at around 10 mph will contribute to the chill. The chance of precipitation on Friday is around 30%, but the likelihood of snow increases significantly overnight, with a forecast for a 100% chance of rain and snow.

Saturday will see more precipitation early, mostly rain is expected with cloudy skies. The high is expected to be close to 44°F, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch. Most of the snow from the night before should melt early in the morning because of the rain and higher temperatures.

As Stevens Pass transitions into winter, skiers and snowboarders may begin to look forward to the ski season, which typically kicks off in late November. For now, WSDOT advises all travelers to stay informed about the latest road conditions and to drive carefully as winter weather develops. Travelers should check the WSDOT travel weather updates and prepare for sudden weather changes.