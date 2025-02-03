Snow, Ice, and Low Temps: Spokane’s Weather Forecast This Week

Spokane, if you're a fan of snow, ice, and chilly temperatures, you're in luck because that's exactly what's in store this week.

Spokane: Multiple Chances for Snow This Week

People living around Spokane can expect several rounds of snow this week. Flurries and cold temperatures will be hanging around, making for a chilly, slick, and white week.

Today, expect cloudy skies, a high of around 33°F, and light northeast winds. Tonight, there’s a 40% chance of snow between midnight and 5 a.m., but less than half an inch of accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be cold with lows near 16°F and northeast winds at 9 mph.

Tuesday, Spokane should get more snow flurries with a 30% likelihood of snow after 10 a.m. and mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 25°F and light snow accumulation, less than half an inch possible. Tuesday night has a 20% chance of snow and temperatures plunging to 10°F and northeast winds at 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday. Expect a 20% chance of snow before 10 a.m. with partly sunny skies and a nice break from the clouds. Highs will reach nearly 27°F during the day but drop to 13°F overnight.

Thursday, expect a 20% possibility of snow after 10 a.m. and highs near 30°F. More snow is expected Thursday evening as temperatures cool to 17°F and light northeast winds.

Friday will be the best day of the week for snow 40% chance before 4 p.m. and highs near 31°F. The snow will slow down into the evening to a 20% chance of snow before 10 p.m. and low 19°F temperatures overnight.

The weekend brings more chances for snow, with Saturday seeing a 20% chance and highs near 33°F. Saturday night brings a slight 10% chance of snow and lows nearly 18°F. Sunday, expect a 30% chance of snow with cloudy skies and temperatures near freezing at 32°F.

Like I said before, I hope you are a fan of the white stuff. If not, it could be a long week.

