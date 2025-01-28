Snow Hits Washington This Weekend: Lowlands Brace for First Snow

Washington is about to experience a major weather shift with snow expected to begin falling across the region this weekend, even in the lowlands.

Snowfall to Blanket Washington Starting Saturday: Lowland Snow in the Forecast

After an unusually dry month, Seattle has only received a little over an inch of rain in January, and is one of the driest on record. However, a significant change in the weather pattern is hitting this weekend. Weather experts have been monitoring and predicting the gradual transition from a dry and cool stretch to a wetter and snowier forecast for the past two weeks.

Starting Thursday, a Pacific front will move into the area, bringing rain and warmer temps to coastal regions late in the day. Friday, widespread rain is expected to sweep through Western Washington, with temperatures climbing into the 40s to near 50 degrees. This will mark Seattle's first warmer-than-usual day in nearly three weeks, although the breezy conditions could create some travel issues.

Mountain regions like the Cascades, will begin seeing snowfall on Friday late, with elevations above 4,000 feet, like Stevens Pass, expected to accumulate more than a foot of snow. Snoqualmie Pass will see less snow, though travelers should still be prepared for slippery conditions and possible delays throughout the weekend into Sunday.

Friday will be the final “warm” day in the lowlands, as a low-pressure system moves inland, pulling cold air down from British Columbia. This shift in air masses will bring big changes in temperatures, especially on Saturday when highs in Seattle will be around 40 degrees. Snow levels could drop as low as 1,000 feet, maybe dusting some areas that rarely see snow on the west side of Washington.

Where and When: Washington Snow This Weekend

The northern parts of Western Washington, like areas around the North Sound, the northern interior, and the eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, could get the most snowfall. Seattle and areas south of Everett are expecting lighter snow or a mix of rain and snow throughout the weekend.

For the Tri-Cities, Yakima, and Columbia Basin, the weather on Friday will start with rain, transitioning into snow by Saturday night as the snow levels drop to 1,000 feet. Sunday the snow level drops to 800 feet in the Tri-Cities area and the best chance for snow cover this year. Spokane will see rain and snow mix on Friday night, with snow becoming more widespread through the weekend. Snow is expected to continue into Monday, with high temperatures struggling to climb above freezing in the Spokane area.

By Sunday and Monday, snow and rain will continue to impact much of Washington, with a mix of snow and rain in lower elevations and accumulating snow at higher altitudes. While specific snow totals are still uncertain, it's clear that Washington's weather is about to change, with snow flurries expected to reach lowlands for the first time this season.