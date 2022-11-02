Snow Forecast to Hit Tri-Cities Washington Early Next Week

Get ready, because snow is finally coming to the Tri-Cities for the first time this season! When and how hard is it going to hit?

When Will Snow Hit Tri-Cities Washington?

The weather forecast from NOAA says to expect snow or rain showers as early as next Monday. "A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1800 feet lowering to 1000 feet after midnight" according to their forecast. Expect lows around 29 degrees on Monday night with another chance for snow on next Tuesday morning.

What is the Forecast for Tuesday in Tri-Cities Washington?

The weather forecast for Tuesday is more of the same with snow or rain expected. The eventual high should be around 40 degrees, melting most of the snow off in the afternoon. The NOAA forecast on Tuesday calls for "a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 800 feet rising to 1400 feet in the afternoon" as the temperature increases.

Are Kids Going to Miss School?

It looks like the first snow will be light and mostly melt off within the first day. There is not much accumulation expected so no need for school delays or cancelations. Don't worry kids, snow days will happen soon enough. Although I am pretty sure now you will not have the day off, but you'll have class in zoom chats. If your worried about driving, just make sure you have decent all-weather tires. If you do, you should be fine for getting around for the first storm of the season in Tri-Cities.

