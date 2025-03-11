Snow & Difficult Travel: Snowstorm Warning for Oregon Cascades

So you thought winter was over, did ya?

Winter Storm Warning This Week for the Oregon Cascades

The National Weather Service is warning of a late season snowfall for travelers this week around the Oregon Cascade mountain ranges. Today, they released a Winter Weather Alert for the East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. Heavy snowfall is expected to affect the region from 5:00 PM Wednesday, March 12, 2025, through 11:00 PM Thursday, March 13, 2025. Residents and travelers are being warned to prepare for heavy snow and potentially hazardous travel conditions starting tomorrow.

Expect between 4 and 8 inches of snow along the eastern slopes of the Oregon Cascades, with significant snowfall starting Wednesday evening and lasting into Thursday night. Most of the snow accumulation should be above 3,500 feet. This snowstorm will bring difficult driving conditions on key highways like US-20 and through Santiam Pass, which is known for its treacherous terrain and elevation.

The strength of the snowstorm will create travel disruptions, and authorities want people to be prepared. Drivers should expect slippery roads and low visibility and should drive at lower speeds. The weather risk has been rated a 2 out of 5, with moderate to maybe significant impacts on travel in the area. If you have to travel through the area Wednesday through Thursday, check the forecast regularly or even reconsider a later date if necessary.

If you are traveling through the area, make sure your vehicle is prepared for winter driving conditions. Here are some important snow-driving tips to keep in mind:

Slow Down: This is the main key to keeping control of your vehicle on slippery, snow-covered roads.

Increase Following Distance: Allow extra space between your car and others on the road. Remember, stopping distances are much longer on snow and ice.

Use Your Lights: Make sure your headlights are on, even during daylight, to improve visibility. DO NOT have your brights on, however, if there is oncoming traffic, or in falling snow or fog.

Check Your Tires: If your tires are not filled to the correct PSI, they will likely not have adequate traction on snow and ice. Also, make sure you still have adequate tires for snow and ice on the vehicle you are using for your trip.

Pack an Emergency Kit: Bring blankets, snacks, water, and a flashlight in case you get stranded for whatever reason. Also, fill up your gas tank before you start driving over, in case you get stuck in traffic or the storm. That way, you will not run out of gas idling for hours waiting for traffic to clear. (It happens, trust me.)