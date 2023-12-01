Washington Pass Workers Share Life Saving Winter Driving Tips

These veterans of Snoqualmie roads have been working the pass for more than 20 years, and they have a message for winter drivers.

Washington Snoqualmie Pass Workers Give Life-Saving Advice

The Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol have released an informational video attempting to educate drivers about the risks of driving over our mountain passes in the winter. The video features Washington State workers sharing personal experiences of things they see people do every day that risks their lives and the lives around them on the highway. The video mostly features interviews from Trooper Rick Johnson, the Official Washington State Patrol District 2 Public Information Officer for King County, and Scott Montgomery who is the WSDOT Maintenance Supervisor. They have over 50+ years of experience between the two of them working in Washington's mountain passes and have important things to share they think can save lives.

Quit Underestimating Winter Storms Dangers & Overestimating Your Driving Ability

Both experienced Washington State officials warn that most people driving over the passes in the winter underestimate the dangers and overestimate their own driving ability. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson also says, "People need to make sure their vehicles are maintained, their tires are in good shape, (check) windshield wipers, pack extra blankets and extra food in case the pass does close." WSDOT Maintenance Supervisor Scott Montgomery says he has been working in Snoqualmie Pass for 28 years and hates seeing people not prepared on the side of the road. He describes seeing person after person lined up trying to read instruction sheets for their chains having never tried to put them on before they HAVE TO. They remind people how important it is to not only make sure they fit correctly but to also familiarize themselves with the process and practice putting them on.

Other Great Advice for Winter Washington Pass Travel

They brought up other important things drivers should think about while traveling over the mountain passes this winter. They advise to ask yourself these questions before you leave. "Is your gas tank full? Do you have supplies if things go south?" They also warn people to stop driving over Snoqualmie Pass in the winter with bald tires and to follow all the posted driving tire restrictions. The chain and traction tire restrictions are required not recommendations. They explain that closure times for the pass in the winter would be reduced by a large amount if everyone followed the traction tire and chain restrictions. One last great tip they have for drivers is that to avoid crashing, the most important thing is to just slow down. Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue Chief Jay Wiseman says, "I have been driving Snoqualmie Pass for 30 years and have never crashed, and it's because I slow down." If you are not comfortable driving in winter conditions, they recommend postponing your trip and just staying home. The best advice they have is for you to drive slowly and then get there safely this winter season. Watch the entire video posted below.