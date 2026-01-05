Downed Trees and Power Lines Shut Down SR-202 Near Snoqualmie Falls

Drivers near Snoqualmie Falls are dealing with a full road closure on SR-202 at 372nd Avenue after trees came down and are blocking the roadway.

The Washington State Patrol says the fallen trees also took down power lines and are currently completely blocking traffic in both directions.

WSDOT Crews Working the Scene to Clear SR-202

The closure is currently just west of Snoqualmie Falls, an area that sees heavy local and tourist traffic.

Emergency crews, WSDOT, and utility workers are on scene working to clear debris and address the downed power lines. Because power lines are involved, the cleanup is complex and potentially dangerous.

Right now, there is no estimated time for reopening, and no updates have been given by crews on scene. Drivers should expect the closure to remain in place until crews confirm the area is safe.

No Updates Yet, But Expect Detours and Travel Delays

A detour is currently in place, and long traffic delays are possible, especially for drivers unfamiliar with the alternate routes.

The Washington State Patrol is urging people to avoid the area if possible and to plan for extra travel time.

