Washington State Patrol Captured Bigfoot on Camera at Snoqualmie Days

If you thought Bigfoot sightings were just the stuff of legend, think again.

This weekend at the yearly Snoqualmie Days celebration, the Washington State Patrol managed to “capture” not just one, but two Bigfoot on camera.

Don’t worry, no tranquilizers were involved… just some great costumes, good humor, and community spirit.

Washington State Trooper Meets Sasquatch (and a Yeti?)

Trooper Rick Johnson shared the legendary moment on X (formerly Twitter), posting photos of a brown Bigfoot and a white Yeti-like creature posing proudly beside a WSP cruiser.

Another shot shows a trooper smiling alongside the mythical duo, with Bigfoot giving a hang loose sign.

The mythic creatures seemed right at home at the festivities and looked like the unofficial mascots of the day's celebration.

Beyond the fun and fur, Snoqualmie Days proved to be a hub of safety education and community connection for the community. Volunteers from WA Operation Lifesaver spoke to over 230 attendees about rail safety as part of the #SeeTracksThinkTrain initiative.

It was a great reminder that real safety is just as important as mythical creature sightings.

Looking Ahead to National Night Out

If you missed the Bigfoot sighting, don’t worry, because another opportunity for community fun is just around the corner.

Coming up on Tuesday, August 5th, the Snoqualmie Police Department will host National Night Out at Snoqualmie Community Park from 5 to 7 PM.

Local police, fire, and the FBI will be there, and even representatives from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Families can enjoy face painting, chalk art, mural coloring, and plenty of free Snoqualmie Ice Cream and hot dogs.

No word yet on whether Bigfoot or the Yeti will return, but hey, it’s Snoqualmie, so you never know.

If that doesn't work out, I hear a bigfoot can be spotted at home Seahawks games near the southside endzone.

