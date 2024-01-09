Chain Up Before This Snoqualmie Pass Mile Post or Pay a Huge Fine

It seems from social media posts made by the Washington State Patrol that people are confused about where exactly they need to chain up in order NOT to get a ticket.

Confusion About Where to Chain Up in Snoqualmie Pass

The Washington State Patrol keeps ticketing drivers who are caught in the mountain passes without the proper tires or chains when it is posted as required. The popular excuse these days seems to be that drivers said they planned to chain up but thought they had to further up the highway. There seems to be confusion about where exactly drivers need to have installed chained before they are at risk of breaking the law and receiving a ticket. Now the Washington State Patrol is trying to clarify the confusion by sharing exactly the location with a map and even the exact milepost marker chains need to be installed by.

Snoqualmie Pass: Chain Up Here to Avoid a Huge Ticket

The Washington State Patrol wants all drivers who need to chain up while traveling eastbound to make sure to install chains at milepost 34 but not after milepost 47. For drivers traveling westbound over Snoqualmie Pass, make sure you have installed chains when they are required from milepost 58 but not after milepost 58. The Washington State Patrol is warning that all drivers of vehicles required to be chained up found after those areas will receive a $500 fine. Check out the full map released by the Washington State Department of Transportation below.

