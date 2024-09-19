Snohomish County to Host 1st Ever “Clearing Drug Record Event”

On October 4, Snohomish County will host the Blake Drug Relief Day, offering a chance to clear drug possession convictions for many.

Snohomish County to Host Event for Clearing Drug Records

On October 4, 2024, the Snohomish County Courthouse will host the first Blake Drug Possession Relief Day, providing people with the opportunity to clear their records of unconstitutional drug possession convictions. This event, scheduled from 1-4 p.m., is a collaborative effort between local courts, public defenders, advocacy groups, and various support agencies aimed at helping those affected by the State v. Blake ruling.

In 2021, the Washington State Supreme Court declared that the legal statutes criminalizing drug possession were unconstitutional, citing a violation of due process as they did not require proof of intent or knowledge of possession. This decision opened the door for an estimated 200,000 felony drug possession charges and an additional 150,000 misdemeanor marijuana charges to be vacated. Individuals with qualifying convictions can now apply for record expungement and reimbursement for any related legal financial obligations (LFOs).

The state legislature has put aside $47 million for legal aid services focused on the clearing of drug possession charges and financial reimbursements. Since the ruling, organizations like Civil Survival have helped clients vacate Blake's convictions across 40 courts statewide. Also, the centralized Blake Refund Bureau has disbursed over $3.1 million in refunds to people affected.

What Happens on the Snohomish County Relief Day?

During the Relief Day, legal aid groups will guide attendees through the process of determining their eligibility for relief, vacating convictions, and giving help seeking financial reimbursements. People planning on attending are encouraged to register in advance to streamline the process. Those unable to attend in person can access some of the same resources and legal aid contacts online.

The event serves as a testing pilot initiative for similar efforts across Washington State, aiming to reduce recidivism or re-offending. The 2022 LFO Reconsideration Day in Pierce County eliminated $5.3 million in legal obligations, showing another positive impact of assistance days.

For more information about this event or to register for the Blake Drug Possession Relief Day, visit the Event Registration website here. The Snohomish County Courthouse is located at 3000 Rockefeller Avenue, Everett, WA 98201. You can read the full press release at Courts.wa.gov.