Lucky Driver Survives Scary Crash into a Lake Stevens Tree

The Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue expected the worst after responding to a crashed tan sedan torn apart after hitting a tree.

The scene looked less like a car accident and more like a debris field after an explosion from an action movie. The roof is completely gone, with pieces of metal scattered across the roadway and the nearby area. It looked like something massive had just ripped the vehicle open. It’s hard to believe anyone could have been inside, and even harder to believe they survived.

High Speed Driver Crashes Into Lake Stevens Tree

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue crews from Station 81 said they were dispatched just after 1:13 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash at 26th Street NE and Grade Road. The car had struck a tree with enough force to rip the roof clean off, severely damaging the passenger side.

They found the driver already out of the vehicle, and they had crawled out through the passenger side and somehow avoided serious injuries. Fire officials in the post described the driver as “extremely fortunate.” That feels like an understatement to me, with even a simple glance at the condition of the car. The driver, believe it or no,t declined medical aid.

The road was closed for a period of time while crews worked to remove the mangled vehicle and clear the fallen tree blocking the roadway.

Fire officials say speed is suspected to have contributed to the crash. When things go wrong at higher speeds, the damage escalates fast, leaving very little room for error or survival.

This Reminder is Worth Taking Seriously

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue emphasizes that crashes like this are preventable. If drivers just slow down, stay focused, and drive for the conditions, it can make the difference between a close call and a tragedy.

This driver was incredibly lucky, but others likely won't be. Taking an extra minute and staying alert can save lives, maybe your own.

