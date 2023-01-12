Having lived in the northwest my entire life, there are some places you drive through that would make you think someone in your car cut the cheese. Out of all the stinky cities in both states, are the worst two cities in all of Washington and Idaho actually right next to each other?

What Causes Northwest Cities and Towns to Stink?

There are a few different causes of the smells you can experience as you drive or travel across both beautiful states. Some smells are caused by agriculture depending on the product and time of year. Not only can storage facilities sometimes contain rotten products that stink, but the processing of agricultural products can cause smells also.

Cows Get Most of the Blame for Smelly Towns

Yes, especially large amounts of cattle or cows smell. If you live in an area where there are large cattle farms, I am sure you can tell with your nose. One town that I live around named Sunnyside has a reputation for being smelly most of the year. I think it is mostly because the highway runs right next to where cattle are making it easy to smell. I have driven by Sunnyside hundreds of times over the last 20 years, but it is not even close to the towns that I am thinking of.

This Also Causes Stinky Smells in Northwest Towns

Cows stink, but not when compared to a paper mill. There are multiple places around the northwest that are home to these wonderful stink bombs. Tacoma has long been known for stinky paper mills however, most of those were closed by 2000 according to this Tacoma forum.

Most Tacoma Paper Mills Have Been Shut Down

Only one stinky paper mill remains in the Tacoma area, keeping the smell isolated near the mill. A saw a few people in a Tacoma City forum still complaining about the smell when they drive by the Tacoma Dome currently. Yes, Tacoma smells but it is not near any Oregon towns and it honestly is not that bad most of the time.

Longview is Known for Smelly Paper Mills

There is another northwest town that is known for its smells. Not only does Longview have stinky paper mills, but it is also near Oregon. You might have thought of this town when you read the title of the article. One resident of Longview described it like this in another forum.

"I am currently living in Longview and can't wait to get out. The whole town is surrounded by several mills, which often stink up the town. You can actually smell the mills as you approach the Longview/Kelso exits."

I am sure it smells in Longview but there is really not another city right next to the city limits of Longview on the other side of the river. I have also driven through Longview a few times and did not really notice the smell that much. That is not the case for these two towns I have had the hardest time visiting without making a face.

These Stinky Washington and Idaho Cities Are Close Neighbors

I used to work in one of these cities but I lived one hour's drive away and commuted every morning. These two cities are located down in a river valley on the eastern border of Washington and Idaho. Every time I started the climb down the highway grade into the valley, the smell would start to make me feel sick. The wonderful smells also come from a paper mill however it is the geography that holds the smell in the valley. They are also only separated by the width of the river between them.

Lewiston Idaho and Clarkston Washington: Stinky Neighbors

The towns that I am talking about are Lewiston Idaho and Clarkston Washington. The funny thing about working in the Lewiston and Clarkston area was that nobody that lived there could smell what I was smelling every day. Because I never lived there and only worked 8 hours a day and left, my body never got used to the smell. Other cities with paper mills have the same smell, I just think it is concentrated in the Lewiston/Clarkston valley because the geography of the valley and wind direction traps it in.

After a Full Year, I Never Got Used to the Smell

Every day for me, it smelled just as bad as the day before. On a positive note, the people that lived there were nice and the area was beautiful, especially in the summer. I just could never get over the smell. I am not the only person inspired to write about this stinky part the northwest. The experience this man went through commuting to Lewiston/Clarkston was very similar to mine, you can read it here. A local forum is also discussing this topic you can read here for another angle. In the end, I was thankful the day I didn't have to drive down the grade to smell that distinct sulfurous odor anymore. If you ever have to work there, I am sure you'll feel the same way.

