Washingtonians Named the Second-Best Budgeters in the U.S.

When it comes to managing money wisely, I guess people in Washington know how to keep their finances in check.

Get our free mobile app

A new WalletHub study ranked Washington as the second-best state for budgeting in the entire country, proving we are masters of balancing spending, saving, and debt management compared to other states.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

People in Washington State Mostly Pay Their Bills

One of the clearest signs of smart budgeting is how well people keep up with their payments. Washington has the third-lowest share of mortgage debt that’s 90+ days delinquent. That means homeowners here are making room in their budgets to prioritize their monthly bills.

It’s not just mortgages; residents are also managing credit cards responsibly and not getting behind on payments. Washington ranks as the fifth-lowest in credit card debt delinquency, proof that people in Washington are avoiding the cycle of missed payments and compounding interest buildup.

Another big factor behind Washington’s strong financial reputation is that people aren’t overspending. Only about 16% of residents spend more than they make, the fourth-lowest percentage in the country. That discipline plays a huge role in keeping debt low and savings on track.

Washington State Student Loans are Under Control

While student debt has become a major challenge nationwide, Washingtonians are ahead of the curve. The state has the lowest median student loan debt in the country, at just 27% of the state’s median income. This shows either careful borrowing or faster repayment compared to other states.

Washington also shines when it comes to credit health. The state ranks fifth in median credit score—a reflection of responsible financial habits. On top of that, Washington is third-lowest in non-mortgage debt as a share of median income, keeping overall obligations well-balanced.

Get our free mobile app

Washington’s consistently low delinquency rates, strong credit scores, and controlled debt levels paint a clear picture that residents are making smart, sustainable money moves.

Read the details from the WalletHub survey by clicking here.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy