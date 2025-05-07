It’s official! A 3rd Slothy has shown up high in a tree along I-5, and it looks like Slothy fans have won the war, at least for now. Slothy can stay!

Slothy-3 Spotted High Above I-5 and He’s Not Coming Down

In a news release yesterday (May 6), the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said that the third mystery sloth that showed up recently along I-5 is just too high up to bother with safely, so it can stay. “Crews will continue to monitor, but at this time, WSDOT does not plan to take further action,” said WSDOT Communication Manager. The simple translation? Slothy lives.

The saga began back in March when the first massive stuffed sloth appeared hanging from a tree along northbound I-5, about a mile and a half south of Fairhaven. No one knew who put it there, but locals quickly fell in love. That sloth was removed by WSDOT on March 18 because they worried it was a driver distraction. A second sloth showed up soon after at the same location, only to be removed again within days.

On April 27, Slothy-3 was spotted, but much higher up in the tree than the others, about 100–150 feet up. This time, WSDOT is backing off, not because they’ve had a change of heart, but because getting up there would require shutting down part of the interstate to bring in heavy equipment. “We regret that individuals have continued to compromise their safety and the safety of the public to put these up in trees.”

Locals Show Support for the Return of Bellingham’s Favorite Sloth

That hasn’t stopped the internet from loving every minute of it. “In a world that gives me so many reasons to be down, seeing this makes my day just a little bit brighter,” one Reddit user posted. “At this point, WSDOT should permit the sloth,” another said on the Bellingham forum.

Slothy spring fever is spreading fast, with people living in the area placing stuffed sloths in other public spots around Bellingham. One was recently photographed lounging on the “Signs Plus” sign on Marine Drive. It's starting to feel like Slothy is more than just a roadside oddity; it’s becoming a movement.

Sloths Around Town? The Movement Goes Beyond the Freeway

If you're on I-5 about 1 ½ miles from the Fairhaven exit, look for Slothy-3 way up in a tree just after a corner. Slothy-3 is chilling like only a giant mystery sloth can at over 100 feet up. If you are trying to spot Slothy-3, don’t slow down too much and keep your eyes on the road. Slothy wouldn’t want you getting a ticket.

