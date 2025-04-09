Slothy-2 Already Removed: Will a Third Giant Sloth Appear on I-5?

After the removal of the second stuffed sloth on I-5, I think "Slothy-3" could show up soon, and this is why.

Will 'Slothy-3' Make an Appearance Along I-5 Near Bellingham?

It seems like the giant stuffed sloths along I-5 near Bellingham are far from finished, even though Slothy-2 was just recently removed. After the first "Slothy" was taken down in March 2025, the second sloth quickly appeared but was removed the next day. Immediately, I started wondering if a third stuffed sloth, or "Slothy 3," would show up soon.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has made it clear that these roadside surprises aren’t safe, although Slothy brought a lot of joy to drivers and became a local legend during its time hanging 70 feet in the air. Slothy-2's life was so short-lived that it's hard to imagine that this is the end of Slothy.

The Return of Slothy: Could 'Slothy' Return to I-5?

I think the likelihood of "Slothy-3" showing up is actually pretty high, even though the replacements have to be expensive. I have a gut feeling that the spirit of Slothy isn’t going anywhere. Maybe it’ll be in a new spot, or maybe the old reliable tree outside of Bellingham.

For anyone wondering, a giant stuffed sloth about the size of a man is about $500 or more, depending on its size and brand. So, it’s not exactly cheap to keep this stuffed sloth tradition alive! But keep your eyes peeled because Slothy-3 might be closer than you think!

If you can't find the original location, I-5 northbound just past the Nulle Road exit on the corner to the left in the big tree next to the sign. Look at the map at the top of this article if you are having issues. Go to where Slothy is dabbing.