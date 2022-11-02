Multiple Card Skimmer Devices Found Inside Richland Walmart

If you have purchased anything recently from the Richland Walmart with your card, you should be checking with your bank after reports of skimmers at a Tri-Cities Walmart.

Police Find Credit Card Skimmers

Credit card skimmer devices were found inside multiple checkouts in the Richland Walmart according to the Richland Police Department. The devices have been removed and police say that they don't know of "any other businesses that were affected." See the pictures of the devices below.

What Does the Inside of a Credit Card Skimmer Look Like?

Now we know thanks to the Richland Police Department. (See below)

How Do You Keep Yourself Safe From Credit Card Skimmers?

The Richland Police had some good tips to keep you safe from skimmers.

Check the card reader closely. Does it look tampered with or strange in any way?

Check the number pad to see if it moves or isn't secure. It should not pull apart easy.

Check the area for cameras that might be stealing your pin. They could be very small so always cover your pin pad while entering your number.

Use your debit as a credit card to keep from having to use your pin.

