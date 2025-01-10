Six-Car Crash on I-18 Near Auburn: Vehicles Piled on Each Other

A six-car collision on westbound Interstate 18 near Auburn caused significant traffic delays this morning.

Multiple-Car Collision on I-18 Near Auburn Causes Traffic Delays

The incident, which occurred just after 7:30 am this morning, involved multiple vehicles, with one flipping on its top and another ending on top of a 3rd vehicle. Fortunately, it only resulted in minor injuries to those involved.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to the crash, which was reported at approximately 7:38 a.m. Trooper Rick Johnson, a public information officer for the WSP, shared details of the crash on social media, confirming that tow trucks are on their way to remove the damaged vehicles and clear the scene. While lanes remained open, Johnson advised drivers to expect long delays and exercise caution while passing through the area.

Details regarding the cause of the collision have not yet been disclosed, but the impact of the crash is still being assessed by authorities. Emergency responders worked quickly to ensure the safety of all involved, and medical teams attended to the individuals who sustained minor injuries.