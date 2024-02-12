Shockingly Huge Sinkhole Closes Main Washington Highway

A huge sinkhole was spotted by WSDOT which is causing the closure of a main Washington highway until further notice.

WSDOT Closes I-82 After Large Sinkhole Discovered

The Washington State Department of Transportation released a statement saying that eastbound I-82 needed to be closed because of a large hole found under the highway. The sinkhole was spotted near milepost 44 with feet of dirt suddenly missing from under the road. The sinkhole stretches from the highway down the neighboring hill. WSDOT is detouring traffic at exit 44 to the Yakima Valley Highway and also through Wapato to Highway 97. There is no immediate estimated time of reopening but we will update the story when more information is released. See the photos from the huge suckhole directly below.

