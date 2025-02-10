Single-Digit Temps Hit Tri-Cities & Yakima: Coldest Week So Far

Brace for the coldest week so far this year with temperatures dropping to single digits around the Tri-Cities.

Tri-Cities & Yakima: Coldest Week of Winter So Far

The Weather Forecast Office in Pendleton, OR, is warning residents of dangerously low overnight temperatures for northern Oregon and Central Washington. Tomorrow (Tuesday) is expected to be the coldest day of a very chilly week ahead.

Starting tonight (Monday), temperatures will drop severely with lows in the teens and single digits as a dry, cold air mass settles over our region according to NOAA. The Tri-Cities and Yakima areas will see lows around 13°F tonight, and Tuesday’s highs will barely reach the 20s, maybe getting to 29°F for a high. Overnight lows on Tuesday will dip to about 12°F, with another chilly night on Wednesday and temperatures dropping to 11°F.

The bitter cold is expected to continue through mid-week before a slight warming trend begins near the weekend. Thursday will bring a 20% chance of snow after 10 a.m. and highs near 28°F. Snow chances will increase by Thursday night to 50% and temperatures will stay cold around 21°F.

With extreme cold, it’s important for people to take the necessary precautions to stay safe. The National Weather Service is urging residents to adjust their schedules if possible to not be outside during the coldest parts of the day like the early morning. Children should stay in a warm place while waiting for the school bus because their little bodies are more susceptible to heat loss.

Pets, livestock, and other animals should also be protected from the harsh cold. Make sure your animals have appropriate shelter, enough food, and access to unfrozen water. Homeowners should also take steps to prevent water pipes from freezing.

Other great tips: keep at least half a tank of gas in your vehicle in case of emergencies. If you find yourself stranded in cold conditions, keeping your car running to stay warm could be crucial to survival. Dress appropriately for the cold by covering your exposed skin to avoid frostbite, whether you think you'll be outside for a while or not. Frostbite can happen in minutes to exposed skin in temperatures near zero.

Relief is expected toward the end of this week. Use these tips to keep your family warm and get through what promises to be one of the coldest spells of 2025.