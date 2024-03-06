Want to Sing the National Anthem at a Tri-City Dust Devils Game?

If you think you have what it takes, they are holding auditions soon!

The Tri-City Dust Devils Hosting National Anthem Singing Auditions

Have you ever wanted to sing the national anthem in front of the entire crowd at a Tri-Cities baseball game? Then warm up your vocal cords because the Dust Devils are searching for the best singers in the area to sing before games in the 2024 season. If you think you have the pipes, auditions will be held in person on March 14th from 4 to 6 pm and also on March 15th from 3 to 5 pm, or with an online submission. The first step is to register by clicking here or by visiting the Tri-City Dust Devils website at dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Tri-City Dust Devils Baseball Starts Soon

The 2024 Home Opener for the Tri-City Dust Devils is Tuesday, April 9th against the rival Spokane Indians. Ticket packages for the season are on sale now, beginning at just $120, with full-season tickets starting at under $500. Season Tickets and Mini-Plans can be reserved by contacting the Dust Devils Front Office at (509) 544-8789 or by visiting the Dust Devils website at www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.