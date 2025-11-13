Silverwood Theme Park Has Been Sold, and a New Chapter Begins

I have a lot of memories tied to Silverwood Theme Park, and I have mixed feelings about the announcement of its sale to another company.

Silverwood Theme Park Announces Sale to Entertainment Company

I was there on opening day for the grand opening celebration, back when the park was just the old western downtown area, the train, and an airfield that hosted air shows.

In high school, a close friend’s dad was friends with the pilot for the park, and we would often go just to watch him fly. His name was Bob Heale, and he was a remarkable pilot. Sadly, he passed away years later in an air show accident at Fairchild Air Force Base, not at Silverwood.

I also vividly remember the tiger he owned and kept in a cage at the end of the old west downtown of the park. It was kind of across from where the candy shop is now. It was wild to see a tiger there, and I even had the opportunity to pet it a few times.

Over the years, I’ve visited Silverwood countless times, multiple trips each year as an adult, and now I bring my kids, who have grown up with the park as part of their summers.

The Sale to Herschend Brings Potential Growth

Recently, Silverwood was purchased by Herschend Family Entertainment, the same company behind Dollywood. The Nortons have done an incredible job running the park for the past 30 years, and it is bittersweet for me to see that chapter end.

But Herschend has a strong legacy of running high-quality parks, and many people compare Dollywood to Silverwood in feel, cleanliness, and overall experience. If anyone is worried about the future state of Silverwood, do NOT be, because it is in good hands.

The purchase for me brings some optimism. Herschend’s expertise could mean new attractions, expansions, and fresh investments while keeping the same family-friendly atmosphere Silverwood is known for. The park also has plenty of room and acreage to grow, which gives fans something to look forward to in the years ahead.

Excited to See How Silverwood Grows in the Future

It is sad to see the Norton era of the park close, but I feel confident it is in good hands. The Norton family has been a key part of the entertainment in the park, with both the train ride and magic show performers all being a part of the family. Will the Norton family continue to have a presence in the park, or will there be changes to those shows? Either way, I am sure it will be fine, although it would be sad to see them go.

Silverwood isn’t just a theme park; it is a large and important part of our family memories, past, present, and future. I am relieved to know the park we have grown to love will be taken care of and seems to be in great hands.

