The 2 Most Shocking Things to Happen in Tri-Cities Washington

It is Halloween, and if there was a time to remember strange and shocking stories from the Tri-Cities area it is today. These are the 2 craziest and most shocking stories I have ever heard about, and both happened at the same popular park by the river in Tri-Cities Washington.

WARNING: the Following Stories are Disturbing and NOT FOR KIDS 18+ Please

WARNING: Adult and difficult subject matter ahead. The stories your about to read are disturbing and not for kids.

That Time a Man Humped a Dead Beaver in Tri-Cities

If you haven't heard this story before you might not believe it really happened, but it did. Back in September of 2018, a woman witnessed a man "sexually assaulting" a dead beaver that had been hit by a car. The woman had seen the beaver in the road and drove home to get a box to move the body. When she returned, she spotted a man lying next to the beaver with his pants down.

What Was the Man Doing to the Beaver?

He was doing, well you know, to the dead beaver. The man was arrested for his display of love to the beaver and for the drugs he was on. This story made the Tri-Cities the brunt of beaver jokes for months if not forever. You think that story is bad, the second story I have from Columbia Park is much more disturbing if you can believe it.

Unborn Baby Cut from Murdered Mother in Kennewick

Back in the summer of 2008, a pregnant woman was brutally killed by another woman trying to steal the baby she was carrying inside. We now know the whole story because of court documents from the investigation. The story starts with a call from a woman saying she had just given birth in a car but thought that the baby might be dead. When firefighters and police arrived, they found the woman and the baby, but the woman had no signs of giving birth. What they found next is one of the worst crimes in Tri-Cities history.

Police Traced the Location of the First 911 Call

After realizing the woman had not given birth to the baby, police traced the location of the 911 call and found the body of the mother nearby. The woman, now known as Camacho Gomez, was found tied up with yarn, stabbed multiple times, and had severe cuts to her abdomen where here baby had been cut out of her. Luckily, the baby boy survived and is being raised by his father. The killer, Sisouvanh Synhavong, had no prior criminal record but was convicted of aggravated murder and is serving out her sentenced to life without possibility of parole according to Komo News.