Serious DUI Crash in WSDOT Work Zone on SR-7 Sends Two to Hospital

Early this morning, (May 13, 2025), a serious car crash completely shut down SR-7 near 188th Street and sent two people to the hospital. One of those was a WSDOT worker being treated for serious injuries.

Trooper John Dattilo with the Washington State Patrol reports that a southbound vehicle entered a construction zone and struck both a traffic control trailer and a dump truck hauling a trailer.

Early Morning Crash Shuts Down SR-7 in Both Directions

The force of the crash pushed the traffic control trailer forward and hit a construction worker on site. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived on the scene and took the injured worker to a nearby hospital. The injuries are described as serious, but no other details were released.

Car Catches Fire; Driver Pulled Out by Good Samaritans

The vehicle that caused the crash burst into flames immediately, but luckily, multiple bystanders who witnessed the crash pulled the driver from the burning car. The driver was also taken to the hospital, but there were no descriptions of how serious their injuries were after being pulled from the burning vehicle.

Washington State Driver Arrested for DUI

After a quick investigation, the driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged for allegedly driving under the influence. This is the latest in a long line of crashes involving impaired drivers crashing into Washington State work crews on the side of a busy roadway.

The warm weather is here, and roadway projects are all over the place after the winter slowdown. This crash should be a reminder to all drivers to be cautious and slow down when entering construction zones.

Remember to slow down, stay alert, never drive impaired, and give work crews the same respect as if they were your own family. I do it every time, and so should you.