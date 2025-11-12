Loved Tri-Cities Holiday Light Show Canceled and Going Dark Forever

For more than 20 years, the Senske Holiday Light Show has brought joy to Tri-Cities families, and I just learned the beloved show is canceled.

Get our free mobile app

If you have lived in the Tri-Cities for any length of time, chances are you have spent a December night parked on North Quay Street in Kennewick, your radio tuned to 90.3 FM, watching hundreds of thousands of lights dance perfectly in sync with Christmas music.

Beloved Tri-Cities Senske Holiday Light Show Canceled

When I learned that the show had been canceled permanently, my heart sank. The Senske Light Show was a special treat for my family. It featured over 500,000 twinkling lights, took more than 1,500 hours to install, and was choreographed to a holiday soundtrack that turned the company’s headquarters into a glowing winter wonderland.

Visitors could drive through or walk on the sidewalks on the property, donate to 2nd Harvest, take selfies under glowing archways, and sometimes meet or listen to messages from Santa himself.

For lots of Tri-Cities families, including mine, it wasn’t Christmas time until we made our annual first stop at Senske. We’d pile into the car with cocoa in hand, tune in to the music, and watch the lights come alive. It was one thing that made the Tri-Cities special during the holidays.

Senske’s Official Message

In a heartfelt note posted on their website, Senske shared:

“After many wonderful years of hosting our annual holiday light show, we wanted to share that the Senske Holiday Light Show will not be taking place this year.”

They went on to thank the community for the joy, memories, and support over the years, saying that it had been their “privilege to celebrate the season together.”

Senske didn’t give a reason for ending the show, but they did point locals toward Richland’s Winter Wonderland at John Dam Plaza, which is a free, nightly event in December filled with lights, music, Santa visits, and plenty of festive cheer. That is great and all, but it is not the same to me or my family.

End of an Era in the Tri-Cities

For two decades, Senske’s display brought neighbors together, supported local charities, and lit up our winter nights.

Its cancellation marks the end of an era, one that will be remembered by thousands who made it part of their holiday tradition.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy