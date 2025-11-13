Tri-Cities Senske Holiday Light Show Canceled for Good, and This is Why

When news broke that the beloved Senske Holiday Light Show in the Tri-Cities was canceled, many in the community were stunned.

Lots of Tri-Cities families had made the Christmas light show part of their yearly holiday tradition, and many people were left wondering why.

Now, thanks to a former Senske employee who reached out, we are learning more about what was happening behind the scenes, and it paints a clearer picture of how much has changed for the company in recent years.

The Tri-Cities Senske Location on Quay Goes Dark

The big Senske building on Quay Avenue had long been the main call and scheduling center for Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Colorado, but is now officially closed. From what I was told, that office handled everything from call center operations to scheduling and accounting, essentially serving as the nerve center for multiple states.

Now, all those calls are being rerouted to a Texas call center, which likely comes down to lower operating and wage costs. While it’s unclear exactly how many people lost their jobs, the former employee estimated that the Quay office had around 50 employees across various departments.

Local Service is Still Operating

Senske isn’t completely gone from the Northwest. The company still operates local service centers around Washington, working out of warehouse-style buildings to handle pest control, lawn care, and other services.

But the closure of the Quay office, and the community favorite light show that went with it, feels like the end of an era.

A National Company, but A Local Loss

According to my source, Senske was sold several years ago and is now part of a national group with operations in a dozen states or more. The Tri-Cities building, once full of life (and lights), reportedly has a “for sale or lease” sign out front.

My last thought is, which Tri-Cities business is going to pick up the mantle as the next holiday light show hotspot?

