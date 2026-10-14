Semi-Truck Brake Failure Triggers 7-Vehicle Crash on Washington Highway

A semi-truck with brake problems sparked a chain-reaction crash on eastbound SR-18 west of SR-167 this morning, sending several people to the hospital for treatment and closing all lanes for some time.

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Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson reported the collision alert at 8:15 AM (October 13), warning drivers to avoid the area as emergency crews responded.

Seven Vehicles Caught in Crash After Semi Brakes Malfunction

The initial report indicated the semi-truck had suffered brake failure before striking multiple vehicles. Police say as many as eight or nine vehicles were involved.

A later update from Johnson confirmed that a total of seven vehicles were involved in the collision on eastbound SR 18, west of the SR 167 interchange.

Troopers at first had to close all lanes and divert traffic to SR-181 while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

The closure meant drivers had to find another route, with cleanup taking multiple hours.

Several People Taken to the Hospital

Although authorities transported several people to the hospital, they reported no major injuries.

I think that is good news considering the number of vehicles involved and the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Morning Drivers in the Area Were Asked to Use Caution

The crash caused significant disruption for drivers heading east on SR-18 near SR-167, with crews needed time to help those involved and work toward clearing the roadway.

While the initial report pointed to brake failure as the cause, further details about what led to the collision were not immediately available.

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