Washington State Patrol Caught a Stolen Semi Spotted Driving on I-5

It’s not every day there is a stolen semi rolling down I-5, but that is exactly what Washington State Patrol troopers had to deal with yesterday in Clark County.

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The Washington State Patrol dispatch in the Vancouver area was alerted to a possibly stolen semi truck traveling southbound on I-5. Stopping a full-sized semi isn’t exactly like pulling over a sedan, and troopers came up with a plan.

Washington State Troopers Get Stolen Semi Truck Stopped Safely

Thankfully, the situation didn’t turn into a dangerous chase, because troopers were able to coordinate and get the semi and its trailer safely stopped along the freeway. The driver was taken into custody without further incident.

Troopers slowed things down, kept everyone safe, and brought things to a controlled stop without incident. This incident could have gone a lot differently, considering the size and weight of a semi.

The recovery effort caused some delays along southbound I-5 near milepost 21 as crews worked to clear the truck and trailer. The highway traffic was impacted while the recovery process got underway for WSDOT crews.

A Quick Reminder About Big Rigs

Incidents involving semis always carry extra risk, not just because of their size, but because of how much damage they can cause if something goes wrong.

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In this case, it ended about as well as it could with the truck stopped, the driver arrested, and no major injuries reported. It could have just as easily ended in tragedy.

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