Semi Busted on I-90 going 87 MPH in a 60 MPH Zone

Washington State Patrol caught a semi truck flying through a stretch of I-90 that was absolutely reckless.

The traffic stop happened Monday morning on westbound I-90 near milepost 34, where the posted speed limit is 60 mph.

Washington State Patrol Busts Semi Almost 33% Over Speed Limit

The semi was clocked at 87 mph according to Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol. That is a whooping 33% over the speed limit and in a semi no less.

That is not a small oops. That is almost 30 mph over the limit in a vehicle weighing tens of thousands of pounds and taking a long time to stop.

Speeding Semi Drivers Excuse - “Wasn’t Paying Attention”

The driver told troopers he “wasn’t paying attention.” That explanation might sound familiar to anyone who has ever drifted a little fast in their own car, but 30 miles per hour over the limit in a semi is more than that.

At highway speeds, a fully loaded truck needs significantly more distance to stop. Then think of sudden curves, traffic, or slowdowns ahead, and things can go bad fast. A mistake that might be recoverable in a passenger vehicle can turn catastrophic when it involves an out-of-control semi.

Why This Stretch of I-90 Matters

That section of I-90 sees heavy commuter traffic mixed with freight, especially in the mornings. Drivers expect semis to be steady and predictable, not closing gaps at nearly 90 mph.

When something goes wrong with a semi, it rarely affects just one vehicle. Luckily, only the semi driver was affected by his stupidity and not some innocent victims.

