Many WA Agencies Team Up to Tackle SR-101 Semi Rollover

Yesterday morning on SR-101 and Deschutes Parkway, Washington State Patrol troopers, firefighters, and tow crews worked together in a high-stakes response to a semi rollover crash.

When a semi-truck rolls over or goes off the roadway, the situation can turn dangerous in a matter of seconds. Fuel tanks right behind the front wheels sometimes explode on impact or shortly after.

Fast First Response was Key to Controlling SR-101 Semi Fire

Years ago, I was first on the scene of a semi vs a truck head-on crash. The semi had gone off the highway, and the fuel tanks ignited when it hit the ditch. The entire truck, including the trailer, was engulfed in flames just seconds after impact.

At 9:59 a.m., Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo reported the semi crash on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that CPR was in progress on scene. A semi had rolled off SR-101 and ended up blocking Deschutes Parkway completely.

The driver was reported in critical condition, causing all focus to lifesaving efforts while fire crews worked to contain the scene and make sure a fire did not spread. Unfortunately, authorities later confirmed the driver did not survive.

Fire and Troopers Working Hand in Hand

Whenever a semi is involved in a crash, especially one that rolls over, fire becomes a serious concern. Fuel leaks, hot engines, and heavy debris can create ignition risks. Fire crews on scene worked alongside troopers to keep the area secure and safe for medical responders while also preparing to extinguish any potential flames.

Troopers kept traffic moving on SR-101 but had to shut down Deschutes Parkway until the wreck could be cleared. By mid-afternoon, Class C tow trucks, the heavy-duty rigs designed for semis, were called in to pull the semi upright and then tow it away.

Hours later, Trooper Dattilo confirmed that Deschutes Parkway had finally reopened at 3:11 pm.

