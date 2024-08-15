Brake Issues: Semi-Truck Rear-Ends Motorcycle on WA Highway 18

A semi-truck's brake failure led to a close call for a motorcyclist on a Washington State highway.

X @wspd2pio X @wspd2pio loading...

Motorcycle vs Semi-Truck Collision on Highway 18

Yesterday ( August 14), a motorcycle rider was lucky to sustain only minor injuries after a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 18 near the Green River Bridge. According to Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol, the accident occurred when the motorcyclist slowed down to allow traffic to merge due to a road barrel. The semi-truck, which was unable to stop in time, rear-ended the motorcycle.

Trooper Johnson reported that the semi-truck involved in the incident also had major brake issues, which contributed to the driver’s inability to stop the truck before crashing into the motorcycle. The rider, despite the perceived severity of the crash, was reported to have only minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary measures.

Motorcycle accidents often raise concerns about road safety, and this incident highlights the importance of awareness and preparedness for both motorcyclists and drivers of larger vehicles. To help prevent similar accidents and enhance overall road safety, follow these several key safety tips.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington State Safety Tips for ALL Drivers About Motorcycles

For motorcycle riders, wearing appropriate protective gear, including helmets, gloves, and padded clothing, can significantly reduce the risk of injury in the event of a collision. Also, trying to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and being vigilant about road conditions are just as important. Riders should also ensure their motorcycle is well-maintained, with regular checks on brakes, tires, and lights. Any of those mechanical issues could contribute to the severity of any motorcycle crash.

For drivers of cars and trucks, it is essential to keep a safe following distance, be aware of changes in traffic conditions, and actively look for motorcycle riders. Regular maintenance checks on your vehicle, especially brakes, are very important to prevent malfunctions that could lead to accidents. Remember that motorcycles are much smaller, less visible, and much quicker than other vehicles. That makes them much tougher to spot in traffic, more frequent mirror checks around your vehicle while you drive will help.

Washington Winter Emergency Car Kit These items make a great Christmas gift idea for loved ones living in Washington State. Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster