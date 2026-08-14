Semi Driver Allegedly Forces Motorcycle to Crash into Barrier on SR-18

A serious crash shut down part of SR-18 near the Tiger Mountain summit this morning after a semi allegedly caused a motorcycle to crash on SR-18.

Get our free mobile app

The crash had completely blocked the eastbound section of the highway when the initial report went out to the Washington State Patrol around 8:45 a.m.

Witnesses at Scene Say Semi Forced Motorcycle Into Barrier

The witness account says they saw the semi force the motorcycle into a barrier, but that has not been confirmed by investigators.

The crash created major traffic problems in both directions.

The Washington State Patrol later reported that westbound SR-18 was also temporarily closed, but the closure did not last long.

By about 9:16 a.m., WSP reported that westbound SR-18 had reopened with eastbound traffic beginning to move again, but that only one lane was open near the crash scene.

SR-18 Has Reopened

The good news for drivers is that the highway is moving again.

WSP reported at around 9:16 a.m. that westbound SR 18 had reopened and that one eastbound lane was reopened. That was about an hour ago, so the worst of the closure is over.

Get our free mobile app

There could still be some residual congestion around Tiger Mountain as traffic works its way through the area, but drivers no longer face a complete highway closure.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy